Gaby Spanic explodes against Eugenio Derbez and accuses him of discriminating against her

Venezuelan actress Gaby Spanic reported having been a victim of discrimination during his participation in the most recent edition of the Telethon

The program, organized by the station TV, aims to raise funds that are then used to rehabilitate children living with some type of disability.

One of the contests that was organized in the Telethon 2019 to raise more money was the program ’Who’s the mask’, with the same format as the popular reality show.

What seemed to have bothered Spanic it was that they confused her with the singer Paquita of the neighborhood in that dynamic, situation that she immediately related to her nationality.

“And Derbez so funny: Paquita is the Barrio! I admire her And? But well, my sin is to be Venezuelan! Unfortunately, discrimination once again ”, said in a strong message the woman who became known for her role in ‘The Usurper’.

Fans of Gaby Spanic They also expressed their support through hundreds of messages on social networks, where they even accused TV of not acting with professionalism.

And Derbez so funny, It's Paquita la del Barrio! I admire her and? But well, my sin is to be Venezuelan! Unfortunately Discrimination once again! – Gaby Spanic (@gabyspanic) December 15, 2019

No x nothing I said that it would have been better NOT to beg "Pears to the Elm" to the double truckers d @Televisa, better continue with what you are doing professionally so that you can eventually produce your own projects without relying on TV, the future is NOW. – Alberto (@ 314LoveMachine) December 15, 2019

A few hours ago the artist returned to post a message in her personal account of Twitterwhere she said surprised of the alleged persecution that some media have done after her accusation against TV

“It's amazing the persecution that some‘ journalists ’and media have about Gaby Spanic with me. And I can't express the reality about the facts? Keep going, I don't care! Or don't we all have freedom of expression? What ‘gentlemen’ ”, sentenced.

It is impressive the persecution they have with Gaby SpAnIc! Some “journalists” and media that think about me! And I can't express reality, about the facts? Keep it up I don't care! 🤗! Or perhaps not all of us have freedom of expression? That "gentlemen." – Gaby Spanic (@gabyspanic) December 18, 2019

With TV information Notes

