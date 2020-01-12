TV Shows

Gaby Spanic explodes against Eugenio Derbez and accuses him of discriminating against her

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

Venezuelan actress Gaby Spanic reported having been a victim of discrimination during his participation in the most recent edition of the Telethon

The program, organized by the station TV, aims to raise funds that are then used to rehabilitate children living with some type of disability.

One of the contests that was organized in the Telethon 2019 to raise more money was the program ’Who’s the mask’, with the same format as the popular reality show.

What seemed to have bothered Spanic it was that they confused her with the singer Paquita of the neighborhood in that dynamic, situation that she immediately related to her nationality.

“And Derbez so funny: Paquita is the Barrio! I admire her And? But well, my sin is to be Venezuelan! Unfortunately, discrimination once again ”, said in a strong message the woman who became known for her role in ‘The Usurper’.

Fans of Gaby Spanic They also expressed their support through hundreds of messages on social networks, where they even accused TV of not acting with professionalism.

A few hours ago the artist returned to post a message in her personal account of Twitterwhere she said surprised of the alleged persecution that some media have done after her accusation against TV

“It's amazing the persecution that some‘ journalists ’and media have about Gaby Spanic with me. And I can't express the reality about the facts? Keep going, I don't care! Or don't we all have freedom of expression? What ‘gentlemen’ ”, sentenced.

With TV information Notes

You may also like:

For the inn! Trailer overturns in Ecatepec and neighbors steal lettuce to make pozole (VIDEO)

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.