Gabry Ponte, who is the judge of Amici who made the history of dance music with the songs of Eiffel 65

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When Maria De Filippi decided to call Gabry Ponte among the judges of Friends 2020 he knew well that he had in his hands a piece of 90 of the music (Italian and otherwise) that made history together with Eiffel 65 thanks to the song Blue (Da Ba Dee) which, listen, listen, has made the world collect more in the history of Italian music. A truly incredible achievement that adds up to the other successes achieved by Gabry Ponte that, as a dj thanks to songs now historic as What 2000 do, has sold over 15 million records. What?

Gabry Ponte and success with Eiffel 65



Gabry Ponte, whose real name is Gabriele Ponte, was born in Turin on April 20, 1973. Lover of music since childhood, Ponte began his career as a DJ in 1993, playing in numerous clubs and water parks where, his talent in mixing and making dance pieces, he immediately stands out bringing it under the limelight making it quickly become one of the most famous Italian deejays in the world. It is in 1999, however, that the success of Gabry Ponte reaches its peak thanks to the birth of the Eiffel 65, Turin trio of which they were also part Maurizio Lobina is Jeffrey Jey, which becomes a real point of reference for the dance music world of the end and beginning of the millennium. Their Blue (Da Ba Dee) he plays in all the radios of the planet and there is no corner of the earth where the song is not sung at the top of his voice bringing the song to the first place in the ranking in over 24 countries, making it reach the sixth position in the Billboard Hot 100 American. Stratospheric goals that led the Eiffel 65s to be named to the most coveted Grammy Awards in the Best Dance Artists of the Year category.

Despite the great success of songs like Move Your Body, What will remain is Those Who Are Ageless, brought to the competition at the Sanremo Festival in 2003, here two years later (or in 2005) Ponte decided to leave the group definitively taking flight as a soloist. In fact, the DJ had already made numerous songs without Eiffel 65 always finding excellent results. How to forget Got to Get, Time to Rock, The dance of the witches or Sons Of Pythagoras, not to mention the remix of the song by Fabrizio De André Geordie published in 2002, it has become a classic of Italian dance music. The talent of Gabry Ponte, however, is not limited only to the work of DJ making him also become an established successful remixer of songs like Giulia by Dj Lhasa and the mythical Dragostea Din Tei by Haiducii.

Gabry Ponte, who is the judge of Amici di Maria De Filippi

Gabry's passion for music seems to have no end, leading the 47-year-old from Turin to become a successful radio host in that M2o and, subsequently, to join the jury of Friends of Maria De Filippi, where he is called for the 2013 and 2014 editions, and then returns to Friends 2020 where it is currently flanked by Loredana Bertè, Vanessa Incontrada and the former The Journalists Tommaso Paradiso.

Dj, record producer, radio host, television commentator and discoverer of new talents, it certainly cannot be said that Gabry Ponte is not a man of a thousand talents. Who also knows how to cook and iron shirt collars? Who knows. What is safe, according to the photos and videos published on his profile Instagram, Gabry Ponte he loves the sea, he knows how to play the piano very well and dart on the waves aboard a jet ski. That's cool!

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE