Gabriele Esposito, who is the professional dancer who with Friends has found a friend and perhaps also love

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gabriele Esposito It is one of professional dancers of Friends of Maria De Filippi most loved of the moment and looking at his sinuous movements, the statuesque physique and the crystalline talent (not to mention the screaming photos he publishes on Instagram, super cool worthy of an influencer) it is not difficult to understand why the boy entered the hearts of the public so easily. Especially the female one, of course.

Gabriele Esposito, who is the dancer ad Friends

Born under the sign of the Virgin on September 17, 1997 (Gabriele Esposito, age 28 years old) and originally from Torre Del Greco in the province of Naples, Gabriele cultivates a passion for dance hip-hop is Contemporary since childhood especially thanks to his grandmother who, given the immense skill of his grandson, spurs him to participate in casting and television auditions including the one for Friends, where he was enrolled in 2015 among the pupils of the most famous and spied school in Italy. Thanks to its impeccable performance, the result of a lot of study and a lot of hours spent in the rehearsal room to do pirouettes and exercises at the bar, Esposito manages to take home not only the victory of the 15th edition of Friends of Maria, but also a 'hiring proposal' that leads him to be enrolled in the ranks of the professional dancers of the stable of Maria De Filippi, becoming a solid stopping point of the transmission.





Giuliano Peparini, historical choreographer of the program, he was among his very first fans and the talents of the 22 year old Neapolitan hit him so much that he wanted him as an intern within his dance company Ballett Peljocaj, a certificate of esteem and trust which explains the immense artistic skills of Gabriele, not very inclined to chatter and decidedly more devoted to sacrifice and hard work.

Gabriele Esposito, friendship with Elodie and flirting with Mahmood



TO Gabriele Friends seems to bring particular luck to the dancer who, in addition to popularity, success and stable work (a very rare commodity these days, especially in the art world), in this program he also managed to find a friend like Elodie, his schoolmate at the time of Friends 15. Among the singer of Sanremo engaged to the rapper Marracash and the dancer was born from the beginning a strong and sincere bond that consolidated with time, especially after Gabriele left Naples to move to Milan, where both currently live.

The two often hang out during their free time just as their profiles tell Instagram, where 'couple' stories are wasted, between dinners at home and going out with friends. Among other things, it seems that she was the singer of Andromeda to submit to Gabriele Esposito the colleague Mahmood (guest by the way second episode of the evening of Friends, broadcast on Friday 6 March 2020) with which, according to the weekly Who, the dancer would have recently started dating. In fact, in the last few weeks Gabriele Esposito and Mahmood have been spotted together suggesting that there may be a tender between them, that thanks to the friendship with Elodie the sweet Gabriele has finally found love?

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE