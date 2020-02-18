Gabriel Soto publishes photo of his mother and is equal to Geraldine Bazán!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As every year, Gabriel Soto turned to his Instagram account to remember his mother, who died when the actor was just a child.

Without failing his traditional habit of remembering his mother every year, this time the protagonist of "Single with children" shared an image next to his great love, and so we could realize that the actor is identical to her.

He accompanied the beautiful postcard where they appear on the beach, with this emotional phrase:

Happy BIRTHDAY to heaven mom 🎊🎉🎁. I love you, I miss you and we always remember you !!! May the Angels celebrate you so much that we will do it here too ❤️💫 ”.

His girlfriend Irina Baeva encouraged and encouraged him with this supportive phrase:

"🙏🏼❤️ an angel who is always with you."

So far, the image already exceeds 46 thousand "likes" and the comments of encouragement did not wait:

“Beautiful mom, hugs Gabriel”

“What a great body your mommy !! Now I understand the discipline you have! 💯💯🙏🏼 ”

“An angel always ✨🙏🏻 congratulations to your mother, countryman !!! ❤️. "

Although Gabriel Soto is reserved with his private life, in 2013 he broke the silence with the "Salt and Pepper" program and revealed that a health crisis ended his mother's life:

What happened to me was the same cause of death that happened to my mother, rest in peace, it was the same reason, an ulcer perforation, so I knew when I entered the operating room the seriousness of what I had and that it was an operation very delicate. "

With information from Hola México.

You may also be interested: Jorge Clarividente states that Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto will not last even two years (VIDEO)