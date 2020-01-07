Gabriel Soto apparently already asked Irina Baeva for marriage

Share it:

Who already started the year in the best way it seems Gabriel Soto with his great love Irina Baeva and is that the magazine Tv Notes revealed that the soap opera soap opera already asked the young woman who has been with a good time.

As if that were not enough, the original source says that the Russian-born actress wants to give the male a histrion because as some know, she already has two girls in the marriage she had with Geraldine Bazan, with whom she was married for several years.

Remember that this couple in addition to being one of the most united in the middle of the show also became one of the most controversial, as many say that the beautiful Irina lowered her husband to Geraldine causing one of the most popular scandals of 2019.

As if that were not enough a few weeks ago it was announced that Geraldine asked for the help of a well-known sorcerer in Mexico City, to help him destroy the beauty of Irina and although she denied everything before the press she was unmasked by the same man who also lashed out at Sherlyn.

It should be mentioned that Geraldine was romantically related to Mexican actor Santiago Ramundo, but apparently things did not go as expected and decided to end, although they never said anything official to the media, so it became an open secret.

At the moment Geraldine is single and looking for new projects to return with everything to the small screen because lately she has been seen vacationing in different parts of the world next to her best friends.