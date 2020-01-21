Gabriel Soto already proposed to Irina Baeva and they even plan a son!

Share it:

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto about to reach the altar? According to TvNotas … The actors just got engaged!

According to a friend of the couple, Gabriel Soto has already given the engagement ring to the Russian actress during the New Year celebration.

According to the source interviewed, the couple in love celebrated in the house of Gabriel Soto's father in Acapulco …

"(…) with his whole family, and the girls had the most fun and amazing time. Every time they accept Irina better and it was a great celebration"

Although Geraldine allegedly did not want her daughters to live with her father's new partner, however, “As he realized that Irina is the woman of his life, he led the meeting in the face of Geraldine's rage"

The alleged commitment

The source interviewed by the show magazine revealed that on New Year's Eve Gabriel handed Irina the ring:

"… He asked Irina to escape for a while to the beach, where obviously, by the date, there were many fireworks and a dreamlike atmosphere was lived, and there they were walking very much in love. ”

And then the actor made the proposal to his girlfriend:

Gabriel sat down and took a ring out of his pants bag, and asking him to marry, he said: Quieres Do you want to share your whole life with me? ’, He asked if he wanted to get married!”

Supposedly, after giving the ring, Gabriel and Irina communicated the good news to the actor's family, although Soto's daughters would not yet be aware:

"Irina's approach to girls is barely taking place and everything is flowing well; They will wait a while for the coexistence to be greater. Gabriel will tell Geraldine and then his daughters"

With information from TvNotas.

