Gabriel Paulista: "Let's play when nobody does it with fear and we have full guarantees that there is no risk"

In recent weeks, Cadena SER has been reporting all the news about the possible return to normality in football. Both 'Carousel Deportivo' and 'El Larguero' have been able to hear protagonists and journalists who made clear the feelings of most of the players.

This Wednesday, Gabriel Paulista, central of Valencia, has taken his Instagram account to offer his point of view, making it clear that health must be paramount and that there should be no precipitation.

See this post on Instagram Soccer professionals are privileged people, but we are people first of all. We have family, loved ones, and feelings. We are always asked to be an example and this is the way it should be, many children and young people pay attention to us. Let us show as an example to society that we value life and health above all else. For me, and I am sure that for the vast majority of soccer players, money is not everything. I do not want that by rushing or having financial pressure, which we can understand but never prioritize to more fundamental issues, any family member, friend, colleague or profession could get sick or die … Actually after the terrible time we are still going through, No person should become infected or die from this disease again! I love the sport of soccer, I love to play, I love my club and we always want to give happiness to the fans, but also and ahead of all I love and respect the life of every human being. Let's play when nobody does it with fear and we have full guarantees that there are no risks. Otherwise, if they do not give us absolute guarantees, let us take examples from other countries that have taken more forceful measures. Before life and then soccer! ⚽ A shared publication of Gabriel Paulista (@ gpaulista5) on Apr 29, 2020 at 9:59 PDT

Gabriel Paulista's reflection

Soccer professionals are privileged people, but we are people first of all. We have family, loved ones, and feelings.

We are always asked to be an example and this is the way it should be, many children and young people pay attention to us. Let us show as an example to society that we value life and health above all else.

For me, and I am sure that for the vast majority of soccer players, money is not everything.

I do not want that by rushing or having financial pressure, which we can understand but never prioritize to more fundamental issues, any family member, friend, colleague or profession could get sick or die … Actually after the terrible time we are still going through, No person should become infected or die from this disease again!

I love the sport of soccer, I love to play, I love my club and we always want to give happiness to the fans, but also and ahead of all I love and respect the life of every human being.

Let's play when nobody does it with fear and we have full guarantees that there are no risks. Otherwise, if they do not give us absolute guarantees, let us take examples from other countries that have taken more forceful measures. Before life and then soccer!