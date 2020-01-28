 Gabriel Luna glad of his time as Ghost Rider on television

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last 2019 he left us with a real action series threat dedicated to Ghost Rider and for which the actor would even recover Gabriel Luna, who played Robbie Reyes's version of the character in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, although this new project was not aimed at the ABC network, like the agents' series, but at the Hulu subscription service.

Unfortunately, the project fell into a sack broken by creative differences and ended up being canceled even though they had even started pre-production of the series, as the plan was to release it in this 2020.

The actor already commented on the helplessness he felt at this news, but he was happy with all the love he received from fans. Now, months after all this, Gabriel Luna comments on the subject again to be equally happy with what the character has been able to live interpreting, even if briefly, in the S.H.I.E.L.D. and even choose to leave things as they are, although there could be minimal hope that the project would be resurrected.

I prepared for the Ghost Rider for some time, a few years, just holding on, waiting. So I guess there is not much hope to be maintained. I think mainly, I know that maybe there are still a couple of pages that are … the book binding is not really closed. But for me, personally, I think, you have to leave it where it was. We put our heart into it and I'm really happy because I think a lot of people … I am happy that there is a whole generation of young people, [who knows] that Ghost Rider is Robbie Reyes. And I think that won't change, let's do another series or not. I think that is something that will always make me very proud. So let's leave it where it is. I am very excited to see what the future holds for us and what we are working on now and see what happens.

It is currently unknown if Marvel Studios has any plans for the character. Years ago it seemed clear that there was nothing in mind, hence precisely that it was destined for the television universe of Marvel Television – even so they used the version of Robbie Reyes, not that of Johnny Blaze – but we don't know if the new world that has opened at Disney + could lead to recover the character in some way.

Via information | Comic book