Gabriel Heinze appears as a candidate to start the reconstruction of a European club

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

El Gringo left the technical leadership of Vélez last March (Télam)

Soccer in almost all of Europe has returned and the main championships are being defined. While some aspire to the title, many teams seek to qualify for the international cups or save themselves from relegation. The latter is the case of Espanyol from Barcelona, who is seriously compromised in the Spanish league. And you have a technical candidate to Gabriel Heinze.

He Gringo he left Velez last March, when the participation of the Fort in the Super League, and logically did not resume activity as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. The 42-year-old from Entre Ríos had his first experience in the Old Continent wearing the shirt of the Valladolid after being transferred from Newell’s, and defended the colors of the Real Madrid for two years (from 2007 to 2009).

As reported Sports world, appears in box folder parakeet next to Pacheta (José Rojo Martín), who currently leads Elche in the Spanish second division (and also played as a footballer in the institution), and Luis Garcia, who shone as a player and today heads the youth of the Damm, a club that is exclusively dedicated to the minor categories in the Catalan city. Some media from the other side of the Atlantic they linked him a few weeks ago to the future of the French Olympique de Marseille.

Espanyol come from losing with Real Madrid and will visit Real Sociedad this Thursday for date 33 of the Spanish league (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

If called, Heinze's task will not be easy, since the team will probably lose the category: With six days to go, he is bottom., is 10 points from salvation and still has to face Lionel Messi 's Barcelona. But that challenge would not be a reason to dismiss the offer because the Argentine strategist knew what it is to lead in the Argentine second division when it led to the promotion of Argentinos Juniors.

In the surroundings of the Cornella-El Prat stadium they are already talking about staff cleaning (many contracts will end when the season ends) after the goodbye to Abelardo Fernández, who was replaced Francisco Rufete until the end of the contest. The peculiarity is that the new acting DT is also the sports director.

Currently the Parakeets they have three Argentines: Jonathan Calleri, Facundo Chuky Ferreyra and Matías Monito Vargas, who was Heinze's ward in Vélez.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC :

Valverde or Gallardo ?: Valencia seeks DT and a rumor installs the Doll as a candidate

The novel method that Barcelona supporters applied to encourage Messi and company

Andrés Iniesta revealed what he thinks just before receiving a pass