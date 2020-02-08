Gabriel: "Everything has been crap"

The Valencia It does not go through its best sporting moment. After falling eliminated in the Copa del Rey for him Pomegranate, the Chés have failed to lift their heads in League. By 3 – 0 the Valencians have been defeated before the Getafe in the Coliseum.

The accumulation of negative results has made the central Valencia, Gabriel Paulista, has been very critical of the game and attitude of his team. Although at first it was hard for him to get the words out, "I wanted to say something … but I can't"He finally responded forcefully.

"Everything went wrong. The elimination against Granada was hard. It was a game to win again and it's been crap all. In defense, in attack. We have a week to recover and train hard to return. "

"There are important players outside, but we cannot say that the players who are outside have missed us today. The players we have must show that we are stronger. Everybody. From the doorman to Maxi. Everybody. We must be more blunt and now to think about the next and at home. But if we play like this we will lose again. Congratulations to Getafe. "