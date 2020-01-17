 Gabriel Beristain will be the cinematographer of Viuda Negra

Share it:

We continue with the promotion of “Black Widow” bringing on this occasion a name that was still to be confirmed or, rather, about which there were doubts. We talk about director of photography, the person in charge of recording the film and making sure that the vision of the director is transferred (director in this case).

For some time we believed that who was going to exercise this function was going to be Rob Hardy (“Ex Machina”) and, as they comment from Collider, so it was at the beginning of pre-production. However, it is noted that Hardy left the project for unknown reasons and Marvel Studios decided to opt for Gabriel Beristain, one of his regulars.

Beristain is a regular in the Marvel film universe because he worked on it "Hombre de Hierro" as director of additional photography but he has also been collaborating in the rest of the films that make up this franchise.

“Black Widow” It will hit theaters next May 1st.

