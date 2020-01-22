Entertainment

Gaara of Naruto, the boy with a harrowing past, returns with a genre cosplay

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Gaara still remains one of the most loved and appreciated characters by fans. Appeared initially during the first season of the series, the sand ninja was presented almost as the protagonist's natural antagonist. Not surprisingly, the Chunin narrative arc was among the most beautiful ever written by Kishimoto.

First appeared as a tormented child, unable to control the demon inside him, his heart hardened and shattered by the wickedness of people, Gaara it mirrored in a sense what Naruto it could have been if only he hadn't met Iruka and therefore had not known the affection of people.

Therefore, since its appearance, the boy of the tormented sand and with the excruciating past, is entered the hearts of fans. This was because it was true, brutally marked by people's malice and people's greed for power. Then we should not be surprised, even if after years after the conclusion of the series created by the master Kishimoto, Gaara continues to remain in the thoughts of fans.

To show all the affection towards a character who has grown to become the Kazekage of the Sand village, the cosplayer thought about it AzumiCosplay on Instagram who published his very personal interpretation of Gaara in a female version. And although the sex is not the same, it must be admitted that the end result is quite goodespecially for the aura that seems to envelop the original character as the cosplayer in question.

As you can see from the photo at the bottom of this article, female Gaara has long red hair, has the usual mark on her forehead and also wears a jar with sand on her shoulders, although, but let's turn a blind eye, this is drawn.

And what do you think of it? Do you like it or not? Let us know below in the comments.

Kiba and Akamaru together in a sweet cosplay.

