Gaara: a Boruto fan “embellishes” the look of the Kazekage, check it out!

With the ending of the Naruto manga first and the animated series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations then, Masashi Kishimoto devised a notable change of look in many characters. As they went from adolescence to adulthood, even becoming parents or holding important roles, their look became more mature.

But for some Naruto and Boruto fans, this change is no good. There have been many who have tried to modify Naruto and the other characters to bring them back to a previous haircut or similar. This time instead it was Gaara’s turn, with Phennic90 fan posting his creation on Reddit.

The Kazekage, during the Naruto Shippuden era, had longer, wavy red hair, a cut that seemed to please and convince. In Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, on the other hand, they became smooth and a little shorter, making Gaara’s expression extremely serious. The fan then decided to partially overlap the cut of Naruto Shippuden to that of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, obtaining the effect you can see below.

Another fan instead tried to superimpose adult Sasuke and Itachi, while someone else preferred to go beyond Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations to show how Sarada and Boruto will be in the future.