G.I. Joe Snake Eyes, the protagonist has already seen the spinoff: "Not the usual movie of heroes"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Snake Eyes' announcement did not fail to attract the attention of G.I. Joe, but we've had to wait a long time to find out more since then. According to the main actor, however, the spin-off would be well advanced and the result should be stunning.

"I just saw Snake Eyes … Good heavens! IS the exact opposite of stencil superhero movies. Wow. Are you guys ready for something amazing? I can't wait for you to get your hands on this movie beast. Damn! I'm literally smiling from ear to ear ", wrote Henry Golding on Twitter.

Although the material is already enough to be able to be viewed, unfortunately the general public will have to wait until 2021 before being able to confirm or deny the words of the actor, who in the film will play Snake Eyes, one of the fundamental members of the team of G.I. Joe. Initially scheduled for this year, this spin-off has also been postponed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plot will tell Snake's origin story, showing how he became the deadly and silent fighter we know. It will be directed by Robert Schwentke (The Divergent) and the cast includes well-known names like Samara Weaving in the role of Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (The paper house) in that of the Baroness. All that remains is to wait for an official trailer at this point.

There will also be a wait for G I Joe 3, but luckily we have the classic Hasbro series to keep us company.