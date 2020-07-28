G.I. Joe Snake Eyes: postponed the release of the film with Henry Golding, that's when it will arrive

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

By now we have lost count of the films whose release has been postponed until next year, from Fast and Furious 9 to The Eternal of Chloé Zhao, and the list is only getting longer. The most recent title? Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

According to the latest reports, although the formal announcement is still missing, the spin-off of G.I. Joe starring Henry Golding, directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Evan Spiliotpoulos, will hit theaters in 2021 (the exact date is yet to be determined).

The film will be a prequel that will introduce us to one of the most popular characters from the G.I. Joe, and other cast members will also see Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, Andrew Koji, Takehiro Hira and Samara Weaving.

"We are working on the specs with Paramount Pictures"Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner would have said during the routine quarterly phone call with analysts; phone call less satisfactory than expected, given that the earnings of the last few months, due to the pandemic, have not reached the estimated figures.

Paramount pictures is therefore faced with yet another postponement (Top Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place II, the SpongeBob film) while Hasbro is currently working on several projects relating to some of its most famous franchises such as Power Rangers Transformers and D&D, now in the (re) launch phase, both on the big and small screens, thanks also to the work of Lorenzo Bonaventura and Michael Lombardo.