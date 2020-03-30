Entertainment

         'G.I. Joe 'free on YouTube: Hasbro gives us the first 15 episodes of the legendary series of the eighties

March 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
With the third week of quarantine just started, many of us are beginning to do something uphill from the running of the bulls. But the good people of Hasbro, fully aware of the situation that practically the entire planet is experiencing, have decided to help us fight boredom with a good dose of nostalgia.

The Rhode Island Company has posted on his YouTube channel a playlist with the first 15 episodes of the original series from 'G.I. Joe ', subtitled on American soil as' A Real American Hero', based on both the original action figures and the self-titled comic published by Marvel.


As we say, the released chapters correspond to the start of the series, including the miniseries 'The MASS weapon' – first issued in 1983 – and 'Cobra's Revenge' —1984—, as well as the five chapters of the arc 'The pyramid of darkness' that make up the beginning of the first season of 'G.I. Joe ', broadcast in 1985. In Spain,' G.I. Joe 'premiered on Telecinco in 1990, airing Monday through Friday afternoon and, as usual at the time, without following the episodes in any order.

We don't know if Hasbro's intention is to continue uploading episodes until completing the series, but undoubtedly many will appreciate this little one. retro-aperitif.

Playlist with the first 15 episodes of 'G.I. Joe 'on YouTube

Maria Rivera

