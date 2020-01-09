Entertainment

FX has renewed American Horror Story for three more seasons

January 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
Proof that American Horror StorY One of FX's most powerful assets is that the chain has bought three more seasons of the already long-running horror series with themed seasons.

Seasons 11, 12 and 13 are official.

John Landgraf, president of FX Networks and FX Productions, announced during a presentation at the Television Critics Association that seasons 11, 12 and 13 of the series are guaranteed.

"Ryan Murcphy and Brad Flachuk are the undisputed masters of terror on television, having created a limited anthology with American Horror Story and maintaining success for almost a decade as the best rated FX series. We are grateful to Dana Walden and our partners for their contributions. ".

The tenth season of the series has been American Horror Story: 1984, inspired by classics like Friday 13. During season 9 the series reached its 100th episode.

The title, cast, theme and release date for a tenth season that could still take time to start production is still to be confirmed since Murphy is involved with Impeachment: American Crime Story, the series on the motion of censure for the Bill Clinton scandal .

