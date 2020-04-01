Entertainment

Future's Folktales revealed, souls linked to the legends and folklore of Saudi Arabia

March 31, 2020
We all know it very well by now, the anime and manga industry is a colossus of incredible dimensions which is followed with extreme interest by countless readers and spectators in every corner of the world, a universe that is often not only exploited for commercial purposes, but also to spread ideologies, cultures, etc …

Well, for this reason, Manga Productions and Toei Animation have officially revealed to the world the future arrival of a new animated production entitled Future's Folktales (Asatir: Mirai no Mukashibanashi), a work that will consist of 13 episodes and whose premiere was currently set for April 4 in Japan, although currently no information has been revealed regarding a western release.

For the moment there is also very little information relating to the history of production, of which we currently know only the basic incipit. Future 'Folktales is in fact set in the future, more precisely in 2050, and will see an elderly granny intent on telling her three grandchildren various legends and stories related to the folklore of Saudi Arabia, with each episode that should therefore go to narrate a different adventure. The idea was received with great positivity by the public, showing immediately very interested in the production.

Speaking of new productions, in the last few hours some new information has also been revealed on the animated film Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat. Furthermore, some news has recently arrived also regarding the anime series The 8th son? Are you kidding me ?.

