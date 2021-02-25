Future State Superman: Worlds of War, the Man of Steel is subjected to insane torture

In the shocking timeline of the Future State event, planet Earth is facing the heavy absence of the Man of Steel. In his absence, the last remaining heroes are fighting the brave of the forces, unaware that in reality Superman is being held captive by a cosmic god of the DC Comics universe.

In the second volume of Future State Superman: Worlds of War, written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, readers discover that Mongul is holding the Kryptonian in chains. The man of Steel was relegated to Warworld, forced to fight in the gladiators’ pit while simultaneously defending the lives of his fellow prisoners.

Despite being visibly weakened from a mysterious gimmick of Mongul, Superman continues to abide by his code of ethics, refusing to kill opponents and please the crowd. Whenever Superman is badly injured in combat, the insane antagonist uses his science chambers to revive him, forcing him into an endless vicious circle.

Mongul is convinced that by doing so Kal-El he will abandon his principles, transforming him into his herald ready to raze the Earth. Although the Man of Steel still holds hope of stopping the tyrant and stopping the torment he is subjected to, Mongul currently looks close to victory. Let’s find out what happened to the Man of Tomorrow in Future State Superman. The legacy of the noble El house at the center of a particular Superman story.