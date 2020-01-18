Future Stars in FUT FIFA 20: what they are and when they will be available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

FIFA FUT 20 is about to welcome a new event of Ultimate Team with the start of a new edition of Future Stars, a promotion with special player cards that started last year and that was all the rage among FUT fans. And is that Future Stars, as the name suggests, focuses on players under 23 years old With a great future ahead on a professional level, a unique opportunity to get the authentic letters cracks of the future in FUT 20.

The cracks of the future reach FUT 20

Thus, Future Stars pretend to give prominence to new players who begin their professional career in top-level teams through a selection of special cards; In the previous edition, EA Sports chose a total of 21 players that met the following conditions: be 23 years old or younger and demonstrate a great potential to become figures International football highlights of tomorrow.

Of course, despite the fact that there are now recognized players of 23 years or less, we cannot expect them to be part of the Future Stars event, as is the case with Mbappé, 21 years old and a world star, or the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, 22 years old, to cite some known examples; Future Stars bets on less known players Although of great potential.

To all this we must add the more than probable temporary challenges of template creation and the possibility of obtaining special players through concrete alignment goals of Equipements.

For now there is no concrete date for the start of Future Stars in FUT 20, although if we take into account that last year the event started on January 19, it is expected that this new edition will do this same Friday, January 17, 2020.

Source | EA Sports