Future Game Show: new appointment on August 28, more than 40 games expected

E3 now seems a distant memory. That week of condensed announcements, which outlined much of the following gaming vintage, for obvious reasons gave way to a summer full of virtual events, which alternate with an incredible cadence.

You should prepare yourselves, for the time of the is coming again Future Game Show, event organized by the editors of GamesRadar +, with a second episode that will be broadcast starting at 21:00 on Friday 28 August (the first, we recall, took place in June). This new appointment will host over forty games, from independent triple A productions, published by over 25 different companies.

They have already confirmed their participation Activision, Ubisoft, 2K, Sega, Return Digital, Modus Games, Merge Games, Frontier Developments, Grindstone, Awe Interactive, Daedalic Entertainment, PLAYISM, Stuck In Attic, Walkabout Games, General Interactive Co., Jaw Drop Games, Rocketship Park, TeamKill Media, Toplitz Productions, Studio 369, Raw Fury, The Binary Mill, Systemic Reaction e Ice Water Games.

The show will be presented by David Hayter, known voice of Snake in Metal Gear Solid, and Debi Mae West, voiced by Meryl Silverburgh in the same series and different characters in World of Warcraft.