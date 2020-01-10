'(Future) Cult Classic' is Syfy's new horror series

Share it:

After roles in movies like 'The Babysitter' or 'Doctor Dream', it seems that Emily Alyn Lind He liked this terror. As reported Deadline, the young actress will lead the cast of the pilot of the new horror comedy that prepares Syfytitled '(Future) Cult Classic'.





Written by Shay hatten, '(Future) Cult Classic' will combine the genre slasher with the drama of teenagers and the best speculative satire. This develops 18 years in the future and is focused on a group of teenagers whose community is shaken by a serial killer obsessed with movies slasher from the 1990s like 'Scream' or 'I know what you did last summer.' The protagonists will soon realize that they are being attacked and decide to take charge in the matter and locate the killer before time runs out.

Together with Lind they complete the cast Jacob McCarthy, Cayden Boyd ('Heathers') and Zoe Renee. Lind will play Bree, the classic protagonist of a 90's horror movie, a Final Girl trapped in the wrong decade. Growing up in a future dominated by technology and electronic music, her love for pop culture from past decades makes her look like a weirdo, a status she carries as a badge of honor. McCarthy will play Andy, Bree's best friend for almost a decade and who wants to be something else, besides he loves old horror movies.

Boyd gives life to Henry, a boy who used to be popular but that he stopped being when he started dating Bree and his friends. And Renee will play Mila, another key member of this Scooby Gang. A series that will surely delight the most adept at the genre, especially the 90s terror, which we are already looking forward to seeing.