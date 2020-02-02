Sports

Futre explodes after the derby: "It has been such a great robbery that they will use it at La Casa de Papel"

February 2, 2020
Edie Perez
Atlético de Madrid had more occasions in the first half, but in the second half it was Real Madrid who, with a change of his coach Zinedine Zidane's system from 4-5-1 to 4-4-2, opted for the tight balance and the Frenchman Karim Benzema did not forgive in the 56th minute to make the final 1-0.

However, in the first half there was an action that was not exempt from controversy since visitors claimed a penalty by Brazilian Carlos Henrique Casemiro on Álvaro Morata in an action in which the referee, Xavier Estrada Fernández (Catalan Committee), did not appreciate anything punishable; decision endorsed from the video arbitration system (VAR).

Portuguese PAulo Futre expressed his dissatisfaction in social networks ensuring that it was about a "robbery" so great that they will use it for "the new season of La Casa de Papel". The former rojiblanco player sentenced with a "FLIPO that the VAR says nothing ".

In Carousel Deportivo there was a disparity of opinions although our referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzlález was clear:

CHERRY LOAD AGAINST VAR

The President Atletico Madrid did not hesitate to be very critical of the VAR and the arbitration for the play. "The play was revisable," he said. These have been his words:

"If the VAR is for something it is to review everything. I think that play is revisable, from my point it was a clear penalty. I know it is very difficult to hit a penalty between two teams like Real Madri and Atlético, "he said.

