Fuser is the new Harmonix music game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The creators of titles like Guitar Hero, Rock Band or Dance Central are back with a new musical game called Fuser. In this new adventure developed by Harmonix that has just been presented at the Pax East in Boston and that It will go on sale throughout this year on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, we will have to become a DJ to stand before the mixer and create audio tracks that make the skeleton move around the world.

Fuser will have more than 100 start songs that we can mix freely by choosing which instrument of each of them to place the mixture in each moment. Among the artists who will lend their songs to Fuser will be 50 Cent, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga and Post Malone, among many others, so that we can create our own compositions by choosing between several musical styles and attending to the requests of the public, which will tell us what you want to hear in each moment.

Of course, Fuser will put at our disposal several game modes, among which will highlight your main campaasapland, which will invite us to become the greatest DJ in the world to fill festivals, and its cooperative and competitive multiplayer for up to 4 players. Of course, we can share with the Fuser community all the issues we create to show that we are the best at mixing discs.

On the other hand, unlike what happens with other music video games, Fuser will not use any peripherals for its control since we will make the mixtures with the own control of each one of the platforms in which the title will be launched. Of course, the operation will be very intuitive and performing musical mixes promises to be very fun thanks to it.

We can mix many different genres.

And we don't say it to say. We ourselves have already been able to create our first mixes thanks to the Harmonix game and in our Fuser breakthrough With we count what impressions this title has caused us. In addition, in this article we explain in much more detail how Fuser control will be and what its campaasapland mode will consist of.