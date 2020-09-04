Fuser: Harmonix rhythm game has a release date

Share it:

A few months after the announcement of Fuser, Harmonix has decided to reveal to the public what the release date of his latest music-themed project will be.

Fuser will land next November 10, 2020 its PC (Epic Games Store e Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch and will be available in two different versions: Standard and VIP.

Here are the exclusive contents of the VIP Edition:

25 additional downloadable tracks at launch

Outfit Remix Runner

Outfit da Festival Fuser

Golden Rabbit Helmet

Video Wall Shatterfall Pack

These are the three songs that can be obtained simply by pre-ordering any version of the game:

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Khalid – Young Dumb & Broke

The Killers – Mr. Brightside

The price of the VIP edition will be 109,99 euro, instead the standard version will cost 69,99 euro. It is currently unclear whether the game will also arrive on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X, since its release is set right in their launch period. In any case, it is very likely that in the coming days we will discover more details on the possible next-gen upgrade and on the possible cost.