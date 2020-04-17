TV Shows

Furious Sabrina says she does not know who is the father of her daughter

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Sabrina Sabrok is in tremendous controversy, because a few days ago she said in an interview that she returned with her partner who apparently had beaten her canceling some presentations due to the injuries she presented at the time.

Now he entered another scandal and that is that the adult film actress attacked the father of his daughter, whom he branded as an advantage, but that was not the most controversial, but rather said that the father of the minor could be of the cyber fighter.

"The truth I have no idea because look I was with the Cybernetics and you know it well you interviewed him in those times when he went to complain that he was my boyfriend, and that the other one was not, but I was really with the other guy "Sabrina said.

After the declarations of Adolfo Infante, he asked Sabrina again if Cybernetics could be the father, so the blonde only said in one of those, causing tremendous amazement in the First-hand forum.

READ:  This is how she lives her days in quarantine as a new mother Cameron Díaz

Recall that the actress did not want to take care of her daughter because she has always said that motherhood is not for her, in addition Sabrina has always focused on her work so she does not want anything related to motherhood.

To get the latest news on cooronaviruses, register by clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly

It may interest you

"I will resist Mexico" sends a powerful message of hope against the Coronavirus

They denounce youtuber "SoyDavidShow" for going out on the street sick with covid-19

This is how she lives her days in quarantine as a new mother Cameron Díaz

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.