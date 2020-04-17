Furious Sabrina says she does not know who is the father of her daughter

Share it:

Sabrina Sabrok is in tremendous controversy, because a few days ago she said in an interview that she returned with her partner who apparently had beaten her canceling some presentations due to the injuries she presented at the time.

Now he entered another scandal and that is that the adult film actress attacked the father of his daughter, whom he branded as an advantage, but that was not the most controversial, but rather said that the father of the minor could be of the cyber fighter.

"The truth I have no idea because look I was with the Cybernetics and you know it well you interviewed him in those times when he went to complain that he was my boyfriend, and that the other one was not, but I was really with the other guy "Sabrina said.

After the declarations of Adolfo Infante, he asked Sabrina again if Cybernetics could be the father, so the blonde only said in one of those, causing tremendous amazement in the First-hand forum.

Recall that the actress did not want to take care of her daughter because she has always said that motherhood is not for her, in addition Sabrina has always focused on her work so she does not want anything related to motherhood.

