Furious: George Miller interested in Anya Taylor-Joy for Mad Max spinoff

The first name related to FuriousThe film that will serve as a spinoff for Mad Max: Fury on the Road has been that of Anya Taylor-Joy, an actress in whom director George Miller seems interested in this project.

This project is mentioned in a Variety report that details what is happening with certain films due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of this report it is mentioned that the director has been meeting with several people for this film and one of them is Taylor-Joy, one of the young talents of Hollywood right now.

Most executives don't expect things to return to normal in quite some time, yet a few are holding video meetings or calls while trying to pull off movies that they hope will receive the green light in the next 12 months. Director George Miller, for example, has been meeting names like Anya Taylor-Joy for Furiosa, who hopes to start shooting in 2021. Of course Miller is making concessions for the virus. These meetings are taking place via Skype.

If this information is correct, this is the first time that we know anything more about the project since Miller showed interest in it years ago. After releasing Fury on the road, the director assured that if he returned to this universe it would be to further explore the character of Furiosa.

He is a very attractive character so it would be great to tell his story. If past is interesting enough, we only allude to it in this movie. This movie is hectic, people don't have a lot of time to recreate with conversations. You have the feeling that he's been through things, that's what the film intends. You know, you try to put a lot of iceberg under the tip, like I like to say.

The idea is that this project explores that iceberg that Miller talks about much more by telling unpublished information about the life of this heroine played by Charlize Theron in the 2017 movie.

