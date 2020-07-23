Entertainment

Funko presents the new Pop of Goku Super Saiyan God and Katsuki Bakugo

July 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Due to the tremendous impact caused by the Coronavirus, the presence of Funko Pop at San Diego Comic-Con has been significantly reduced compared to previous events. Nonetheless, the company has presented two new Pops that have protagonists Goku Super Saiyan God and Katsuki Bakugo of My Hero Academia.

The figures will be available for purchase starting from Thursday at 02:00 on the official Funko website, with a limit of one order per customer. On the same day, precisely from 06:00, the two figures will also be available on the Hot Topic store.

Hot Topic is certainly a good choice, since the chances of grabbing new figures are often higher than in the Funko store; however, by placing your order through the official store you can receive an exclusive San Diego Comic-Con sticker for free 2020.

The 2020 San Diego Comi-Con edition, as predicted, took place entirely online. It is good that the event, in this atypical version, has been made accessible to anyone with an internet connection. Although the first indications pointed towards the cancellation of the fair, in the end an experimental option was chosen which, if on the one hand it discounted the fans for the lack of content of some panels, on the other it turned out to be an attempt on the whole.

