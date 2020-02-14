Funko presents the adorable Pokémon Afternoon with Eevee & Friends collection

Share it:

If you are very interested in Pokémon figures, you will know that the A Day with Pikachu collection Funko It was impossible to achieve because all the figures flew minutes after being put up for sale. Well, it is possible that exactly the same thing happens with Afternoon with Eevee & Friends.

This collection is the same as Pikachu's, but instead of having the same Pokémon in several comic situations and with different complements, here we will have a complete Eevee diorama and all its evolutions.

The collection will consist of several small figures with a price of € 14.99 that together form a diorama by fitting with each other. You can see the date on which each one will be launched below:

Eevee (February 18)

Vaporeon (March 2020)

Sylveon (April 2020)

Glaceon (May 2020)

Flareon (June 2020)

Espeon (July 2020)

Jolteon (August 2020)

Leafeon (September 2020)

Umbreon (October 2020)

You can buy here and to find out exactly on what date you can start buying each of them it will be necessary that you subscribe to the official Pokémon merchandising newsletter.

At the time the fans had a really bad time trying to complete the Pikachu collection, for this reason it is quite advisable to be very aware of the opening of reservations or orders to not lose any figure if what you want is to complete the complete diorama.

Funko has been in a state of grace for years because of the huge number of licenses of popular culture that they have been able to adapt with their curious figures. Despite its popularity there is a whole tide of people who believe that the desasaplands do no justice to the characters they adapt. This has not prevented the manufacturer from breaking a record recently by getting the largest number of sales in its history with Baby Yoda, a figure that has not yet been put up for sale.