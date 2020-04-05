Funko Pop from 'Game of Thrones', 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' steelbook and 'Tomorrow's Day' complete series in our Bargain Hunting

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Not even the coronavirus can prevent us from going to punctuality on another Sunday with our Hunting Gangas, the section of Espinof where we review the best deals in the world and the cinema this week. Today you will find, among other articles, a Funko Pop of 'Game of Thrones', the complete series of 'Tomorrow' or 'Ralph breaks the Internet' on steelbook.

Films

Blu-ray

If you want to laugh, 'Spanish Movie' Not a bad choice. It is the French edition -in Spain it was not edited in blu-ray-, but obviously it contains the original audio in Spanish and costs just 8.04 euros

Spanish Movie (France) (Blu-ray)

It is a British publisher and virtually no titles include audio or Spanish subtitles, but the releases of Arrow They are always very careful and at Zavvi you have a wide selection in an appetizing 3×2 offer.

They are always very careful and at Zavvi you have a wide selection in an appetizing 3×2 offer. Okay, it wasn't very good, but 'Captain Thunder and the Holy Grail' it was edited in high definition in Germany but not in Spain it still doesn't make much sense. Luckily, you can get her for 7.44 euros

DVD

'How to train your dragon 3' put an end to a wonderful trilogy, one of the best in the history of cinema. Complete your collection now paying for it only 6.99 euros

How to Train Your Dragon 3 (DVD)

Fnac's flagship offering these days is an exhilarating 2×1 in Cinema that includes a wide variety of titles.

In El Corte Inglés you also have a 2×1, but limited to a selection of Disney movies both on dvd and blu-ray.

Steelbook

You lose the case in Spanish, but everything else in the British steelbook of 'Ralph breaks the Internet' It is identical to Spanish and the price comparisons are odious: 11.99 euros

Ralph Breaks the Internet Steelbook (Blu-ray)

The British edition of 'Item' , the 90s miniseries and not the new and successful adaptation of Stephen King's novel, includes dubbing in Spanish and stays at 16.99 euros

, the 90s miniseries and not the new and successful adaptation of Stephen King's novel, includes dubbing in Spanish and stays at 16.99 euros In times of coronavirus a good comedy is appreciated and surely many of you have already forgotten 'Full Monty', all a phenomenon at the time. For 10.98 euros it will be yours.

Uhd

The latest version of 'A star has been born' It was a great movie that certainly deserves to be in the collection of every movie buff. If it is also in 4K quality and for just 9.82 euros, even better.

A Star Is Born (4K Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

A selection of nine titles in 4K which includes titles such as 'Schindler's List', 'Everest' or 'Apollo 13' for 10.99 euros each.

which includes titles such as 'Schindler's List', 'Everest' or 'Apollo 13' for 10.99 euros each. The comedy 'A night out of control' It was not edited in 4K in Spain, but in France and including both dubbing and subtitles in Spanish. On Amazon you will find it imported for 15.04 euros

T.V. series

Blu-ray

Only includes Spanish subtitles but not dubbing, but 'Battlestar Galactica' It is an essential science-fiction series and for 38.49 euros it will be yours in full.

Battlestar_Galactica_ (BSG) _ (TV_Series) (United Kingdom) (Blu-ray)

29.99 euros is what the entire series will cost you on Amazon 'Without identity' , an esteemed thriller starring with much credit by Megan Montaner.

, an esteemed thriller starring with much credit by Megan Montaner. Almost half price stays 'The Young Pope' on Amazon, where it goes from 24.99 to 13.99 euros. Discount piece for Paolo Sorrentino's acclaimed series with Jude Law.

DVD

Mariano Barroso premieres his new series for Movistar + in just a few days, but before 'The invisible line' he got very good reviews with 'Tomorrow', which you can now get complete for 16.79 euros

Tomorrow (Complete Series) (DVD)

Being the British edition do not expect much in a matter of Spanish, but the complete series of 'The Tudors' For 21.49 euros it sounds too good not to mention.

For 21.49 euros it sounds too good not to mention. For 24.24 euros you can get the first season of the mythical 'Fraggle Rock', one of Jim Henson's most acclaimed creations.

Merchandising

Figures

The scene of Jorah and Daenerys fighting together in the Battle of Winterfell It was one of the most celebrated moments of the last season of 'Game of Thrones' and now you can get hold of the set of Funko Pop of said moment for 19.95 euros

Funko Pop Moment: Game of Thrones-Daenerys & Jorah B2B w / Swords Collectible Figure, Multicolour, One Size (44824) READ: Let's preview the new Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi

The Zavvi promotion continues, allowing you to choose 3 figures from a selection of almost 120 options paying only 34.99 euros

paying only 34.99 euros Is cared Freddy Krueger NECA figure based on the third installment of the saga 'Nightmare on Elm Street' drops in Zavvi from 41.99 to 34.99 euros.

Clothing

A great opportunity to get this pack that includes a Han Solo and 3 Funko Pops t-shirt for 18.99 euros instead of 59.49 of its usual price.

Star Wars Han Solo Pack: T-shirt + 3 Funko Pop!

Be careful with this pack of 'The Great Lebowski' that allows you to choose a t-shirt, to choose between various models, and a mug with designs inspired by the legendary movie for 9.99 euros

that allows you to choose a t-shirt, to choose between various models, and a mug with designs inspired by the legendary movie for 9.99 euros Using the code DISNEY30 you will get a 30% discount on a selection of almost 1500 t-shirts or sweatshirts with Disney character motifs.

Others

Good time to get this Stranger Things doormat before the fever for the next season soars and its price rises: 8.49 euros

Doormat from 'Stranger Things'

Good opportunity for lovers of LEGO: the Assault Soldier Helmet set drop from 65.49 to 57.99 euros

drop from 65.49 to 57.99 euros In Zavvi you have a good deal if you have to change any lamp at home, since you can take two from the ICON collection, with designs inspired by franchises such as Gremlins, Harry Potter or Rick and Morty, for 22 euros.

Image and Audio

Televisions

Getting a 55-inch LED Panel TV in this price range is quite complicated, but using the code PDESCUENTO5 you will only pay 303 euros for one TD Systems K55DLJ10US

Smart TVs 55 Inches 4K UHD Android 9.0 and Hbbtv / 1300 PCI Hz / 3X HDMI / 2X USB / UHD HDR10 / DVB-T2 / C / S2 / led televisions TD Systems K55DLJ10US

Our colleagues from Xataka at the time put the model through the roof LG OLED55C9PLA , which can now be obtained at the Lg Online Store for a very attractive 1,229.38 euros.

, which can now be obtained at the Lg Online Store for a very attractive 1,229.38 euros. In El Corte Inglés you will find a most tempting offer for a large Smart TV with more than worthy features: for 693 euros you can get a Samsung UE65RU7475, which has a 65 "LCD VA Supreme Ultra Dimming panel With Dynamic Crystal Color, Quantum Processor 4K image processor, HDR modes, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, metallic design.

Sound bars

Good option to get a sound bar with a power of 300W for a reduced price: the model LG SK4D You can get it for 99 euros.

LG SK4D 2.1 Channels 300W Black Soundbar Speaker – Sound Bar (2.1 Channels, 300W, DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Digital, 100W, 4 Ω, 2cm)

From the same brand you have another great opportunity to get hold of the sound bar LG SL9YG , with a power of 500W, Google assistant in Spanish Integrated, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Hi-Res 24 bits / 192 kHz, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, for 559.20 euros

, with a power of 500W, Google assistant in Spanish Integrated, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Hi-Res 24 bits / 192 kHz, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, for 559.20 euros Finally, I bring you a model from Sony to keep in mind: Sony HTSF200 it has an integrated subwoofer and S-Force PRO Front Surround for 159.07 euros

More offers

2 months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited free.

free. 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free

free 30 days from Amazon Prime free

free Amazon Prime at half price for students with a 90-day free trial.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S 2G + 8G 4K HDR Android 8.1 Set Top Media Player Global Version with an additional 15% discount on eBay using the code PARAXIAOMI, it stays at: 48.45 euros

with an additional 15% discount on eBay using the code PARAXIAOMI, it stays at: 48.45 euros The first 7 days of Disney plus they are for free

If after all this our Sunday section falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in the hunting bargains of Xataka , Xataka Mobile , Xataka Android , Extra Life Y Applesphere as well as with our colleagues from Purchase . You can see all the bargains they post on Twitter Y Facebook , and even subscribe to their notices via Telegram .