Funko POP for All for One: the villain of My Hero Academia is ready for pre-orders

March 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Many were the bad guys introduced in My Hero Academia and that were faced by the protagonists during the various sagas of manga and anime. But nobody is endowed with an infamy comparable to that of All for One, villain who has been running around the Japanese country for decades, instilling terror at all.

Only All Might has been able to put an end to the harassment and machinations of All for One twice. The great enemy of My Hero Academia he is now in prison, in Tartarus, and seems to have inherited all his hatred of society for his pupil Tomura Shigaraki. Despite this, the memory of All for One is always alive and well in the protagonists of Kohei Horikoshi's work.

Although it really appeared for a few pages, the villain has had considerable success among fans following the Kamino clash obtaining various statuettes and merchandising of various kinds. To these is added the new one Funko POP dedicated to All for One that you can see at the bottom. SerlentPops user shared information about the new exclusive puppet and which is now available for pre-orders.

Like a classic Funko POP, All for One it is represented in a similar form to that chibi where the huge head stands out, while another detail that stands out particularly is the right arm in which the villain is loading several quirks. Any shipments are scheduled for March 30, 2020.

Don't miss Izuku Midoriya's personalized Funko POP, while the anime is about to present a clash with the new villain Gentle Criminal.

