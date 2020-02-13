Funko Pop dedicated to the evil King Cold of Dragon Ball Z is coming

Share it:

Even the baddest characters in the manga world have parents. Obviously as bad as the children in this case that we are presenting to you. King Cold, the father of the cruel Freeza, is about to have a Funko Pop dedicated to him that will make all fans of Dragon Ball Z.

Appeared for a few chapters in the Dragon Ball manga of Akira Toriyama, King Cold accompanies a cybernetic Freezer to take revenge on the humiliating defeat that Son Goku inflicts on him in the narrative arc of Namecc only to find himself in front of a highly motivated Trunks from the future who defeats both his son and himself with a few blows. We have also recently brought you a curiosity that emerged from the video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in which King Cold's desire to adopt Son Gohan as his son emerges. In the Funko Pop that will be available in the USA next March, the evil despot appears in a threatening but at the same time cute pose, given the propositions and the deformed style typical of Funko Pop.

What do you think about it? Do you like King Cold in this version? Let us know in the comments. In addition to Freeza's father, other Funko Pop dedicated to Vegeta, Piccolo and Cell will be available soon in special versions (Vegeta is eating ramen for example). In closing the news we leave you with one of the most beautiful collectible figures of Goku Super Saiyan.