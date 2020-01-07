'Fun Home': Jake Gyllenhaal will star in the adaptation

Share it:

Alison Bechdel She is one of the most important LGTBI activists of the last 40 years. Multi-award-winning cartoonist, not only stands out for his work to fight against the machismo of the entertainment industry (his is the famous Bechdel Test, by which it is established whether or not a film is macho) but also to demolish stereotypes of the lesbian collective, especially thanks to his cartoon 'Dykes to watch out for', in which he shows what the daily life of a lesbian couple looks like.

One of his most famous works is 'Fun Home' ('A tragicomic family') in which he tells the story of his relationship with his father, an English teacher and director of the family funeral home, who dies four months after Alison I would reveal that I was a lesbian. The graphic novel is published in Spain by Reservoir Books. But it is not the only story in which he portrays his family, since he also wrote 'Are you my mother?' It works like memories of his mother.

The first adaptation came in the form of a musical, which triumphed on Broadway, winning Tony for Best Musical in 2015, and will now arrive in cinema format, thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal, which will not only produce the adaptation, but will also star in it, playing the protagonist's father, a man who is unable to accept his own homosexuality.

This is not the first time Jake has approached a queer character, as he already starred in 'Brokeback Mountain' several years ago.