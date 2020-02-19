fun exploitation of luxury between 'Lost' and the most absurd reality

Share it:

As much as we strive, nothing can stop a Blumhouse production. Its very tight budgets make any title of yours have recovered the investment (with profits) before the negative noise echoes in the networks. He just passed with 'Fantasy Island', his last bet, a effervescent and very absurd update of the series starring Ricardo Montalban and Hervé Villechaize.

The island of fantasy souls

A couple of days ago we received the first trailer of the new 'Amazing Stories' that Apple people will release in a few weeks. Last year came the turn of 'The Twilight Zone'. Awaiting the next return of the time-forgotten series, Jason Blum and his team of evil geniuses have opted for a more or less unknown series around here, but that between 1977 and 1984 offered more than 150 episodes: welcome to the island of fantasy.

The new 'Fantasy Island' of Blumhouse introduces us to the enigmatic Mr. Roarke, a Michael Peña who does not know if he is in a Bond or a tropic-paranormal drama, which turns into reality the secret dreams of its lucky guests on its luxurious and remote tropical island. The problems will come when the fantasies of their guests become nightmares that will force them to work in the most unexpected way to try to get out of there alive.

The real surprise that 'Fantasy Island' hides is in its fun at all costs. Jillian Jacobs, Christopher Roach and Jeff Wadlow (director) do not bother to stay in a generic corner and raise the bet to the impossible. The movie It is neither a comedy, nor a horror nor a sentimental drama about loss and second chances: it's all that and more. Its production design, very indebted to titles of the 90s (and I am thinking of 'Disturbed Behavior') and the first 2000 (and I am thinking of '13 ghosts'), oozes a voluntary aroma of tacky I demolished in each and every one of its aspects

Lost in a deadly line

Far from being a perfect movie and much closer to being a disaster, I exonerate the film itself as the maximum responsible for its terrible reception. It seems incredible that we still think today that when we go to the cinema they will deliver what our heads have taken for granted that their marketing campaign offers us.

We lack fingers to count the many problems of 'Fantasy Island', but their honesty and their desire to let themselves (and let us go) are there, immaculate, for those who want them. But his deceptive advertising is not to blame for its almost two hours, something unforgivable for a movie like this, even if I play at times to be an anthology. There is also something awkward when it comes to dilating the times.

I will always defend as far as possible this impossible but amazing mix of 'Lost' (the series) and 'First Dates' (the program), a delirious idiot comedy with the scent of the best worst genre of the 90s. In that sense, 'Fantasy Island' is a fantasy in itself. All the "values" of telebasura that you like so much are here playing the game of your life through an absurd flatline with much more interest than a terrorist will find.

With an essence impregnated with a powerful self sense of ridicule, it is impossible not to enter his very stupid game full of humor apron and doubtful taste that, eye there, get in two (super excessive) hours everything that the latest version of 'The Twilight Zone' could only dream for a whole year.