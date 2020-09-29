Fullmetal Alchemist: Yes, Colonel Mustang uses his power to impress women

Well yes, Roy Mustang, the honest and charismatic militant Colonel in the Amestris army, uses his exceptional power to impress women. The revelation comes directly from a special 64-page volume included in the Book in Figure RED by Fullmetal Alchemist, and therefore could even be considered official.

For those not familiar with the character, remember that Roy Mustang is one of the protagonists of the manga of Hiromu Arakawa, able to control the flames with a simple snap of your fingers. The Alchemist of Fire – as he is called in the paper work and in the two television series – however, it does not possess the ability to produce the aforementioned flames, but rather to control the concentration of oxygen in the air, which it manipulates and transforms into jets of fire after having caused sparks with a special glove provided.

According to what is reported in the omake, when the Colonel finds a woman who particularly attracts him takes advantage of its power to increase the oxygen density in a room. The increase in O2 can cause slight dizziness, and at this point Mustang intervenes to help the girls in difficulty, making the figure of the hero and inviting them later for tea.

Of course, the omakes are inserts that often have comic implications, so we cannot speak with absolute certainty of canonicity. In all cases, think about the reaction your teammates might have – and in particular Riza – after hearing the news, it can only make the fans smile.

What do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! Speaking of Arakawa’s work, we remind you that recently Fullmetal Alchemist won the first place in the poll to elect the best manga of all time, and that recently a Webtoon edition was even announced.