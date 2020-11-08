Fullmetal Alchemist: what are the true powers of the homunculus Gluttony?

In the work created by Hiromu Arakawa, Fullmetal Alchemist the role of main antagonists is played by the Homunculus, very powerful creatures, which take their name from the seven deadly sins, and which represent a fundamental element in the immense and ambitious plan of the Father.

The Homunculus are far from the archetype of the classic villain of a shonen series, and although some of them still manage to stand up to the protagonists in hand-to-hand combat, there are several characteristics that tend to make them act with a more strategic approach, and if there is one of them seven who is not in the least inclined to direct confrontation it is Gluttony.

Gluttony is often considered the weakest of the Homunculus, in fact, his abilities have proved extremely useful on numerous occasions. From his first appearance it was clear how different he was from Lust and Envy. Their small group was led by Lust, who thanks to his Perfect Lance was able to demonstrate his skills as a great assassin, while Envy was in charge of collecting information thanks to the possibility of changing shape, and Gluttony in all this was the person in charge of identifying the target through his sense of smell particularly developed.

Also Wrath, aka King Bradley, will use this Gluttony ability to his advantage to locate Fu, Lan Fan and Ling Yao and confront them, and even during the battle against Edward’s group in the forest, Pride realizes that he has to rely on the power of comrade Homunculus. Another Gluttony ability is that of being able to eat anything, and came in handy when for example Lust’s group killed Father Cornello, and to hide the evidence of Father Gluttony’s plans they literally devoured the corpse.

Eventually Gluttony was used by the Father as a guinea pig to create a false Portal of Truth. All these powers do nothing but underline the uniqueness of Gluttony, which differs from the other Homunculus mainly for its poor fighting ability, but excels in things that the companions are not in the least able to do.

