Fullmetal Alchemist: what alchemical circles are and how they work

The universe of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa’s outstanding work of 2001, diverges from ours mainly for the presence of alchemy, a science that allows some individuals to use the energy of the earth’s crust to alter matter. But how exactly does this extraordinary power work? Let’s be clear.

Alchemists can channel energy to modify, destroy or reassemble a certain object, or even to manipulate certain chemical elements. This process is done through a process called “transmutation”. The transmutation is divided into three main phases: the understanding of the structure of matter, the decomposition and the recomposition.

To carry out the transmutation, and therefore to manipulate an object and define oneself as alchemists, it is first of all necessary to have full knowledge of the procedure, and, secondly, thein the presence of the alchemical circle, probably the most confusing symbol of all.

So what is an alchemical circle? How does it work and why is it so important? The answer is soon said. The alchemical circle is necessary to channel the energy of the earth’s crust, and its shape is anything but random. A circle represents the perfect and uninterrupted movement of energy and matter: an infinite loop that allows the elements to rotate on themselves without ever varying, similar to the circle of life, for example. A triangle, on the other hand, might suggest that the highest point is also the most important, or a trapezoid that the bottom is longer and less important than the top.

The alchemical circle, to work, must be drawn perfectly and can be portrayed either on a surface (for example on the floor with a chalk), or on a glove or on a hand. Some runes must be drawn inside, different depending on the type of power you want to control.

In the world of Arakawa every alchemist must use the alchemical circle to carry out a transmutation, unless this has a higher understanding than the common man. To get this skill, you need to go through the Portal of Truth, a place where knowledge can be gained once a trade is made. This is the case of the protagonist Edward Elric, who in the first chapters of the story (involuntarily) gives up a limb but becomes able to use alchemy without drawing an alchemical circle.

Is everything clear now? Let us know with a comment! In case you would like to know more curiosities about Arakawa’s work, instead, we advise you to take a look at the recent revelations about Colonel Mustang and the character of the work impossible to hate according to the fans.