Fullmetal Alchemist: the protagonists Ed and Al return in a spectacular fanart

June 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
June 27, 2020
Immortals Edward and Alphonse Elric are the two protagonists of Fullmetal Alchemist, a fantastic journey into the world of Amestris created years ago by Hiromu Arakawa. How can we forget the tragedies experienced by the two brothers, looking for a way to bring the mother back to life with alchemy but then paying a tragic price.

No fan can forget the time spent on those pages or watch the Fullmetal Alchemist and TV series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Even today their legend reverberates on the net and is occasionally brought to light as it is necessary to do.

TO give a new tribute to the Elric brothers NSilvaArt has thought of it who made a splendid drawing with the two protagonists. The image got over 10,000 likes on Twitter and in the following weeks it then rebounded in the rest of the network, landing on Reddit of which you can see the post at the bottom and also here getting a lot of interactions.

READ:  ONE PIECE: there is exaltation among the fans for the last important return of the manga

Edward and Alphonse are in front of the truth portal, each to deal with their own reality. The drawing style of NSilvaArt makes the faces of the two characters almost more angelic but makes them more suggestive and tragic at the same time. Do you like this choice?

Recently we had to say goodbye to Keiji Fujiwara, Japanese voice actor of Maes Hughes. Other fans instead tried to draw Edward with other styles.

