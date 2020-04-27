FullMetal Alchemist: the final battle returns in a portentous action figure

Share it:

FullMetal Alchemist is one of the most iconic and beloved Japanese animation works in the world, thanks to an emotional story and extraordinary characters. The adventure of Ed and Al, desperate for a way to "get back into their bodies", came up against the diabolical plan of the Homunculus.

Whether they are anniversaries like "October 3" or simple manifestations of creativity, such as this Alphone Elric cosplay, the work is still an icon of Japanese animation. In fact, the popularity was worth even in a Netflix live action adaptation which, despite not having reached the appreciation of the public, underlines its importance.

Recently, Omni Creations Studio has taken the franchise again by creating a new themed action figure, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The model in question, with dimensions of 49 x 59 x 54 (in cm), proposes the Ed's battle against the "Father of the Homunculus", after the sacrifice of Al. The statuette will be offered to the public in a limited edition, for a maximum of 800 pieces, at the amount of 513 euros, to which must be added any shipping costs. The aforementioned shipment, however, is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, with the pre-order already active on the company's official website.

And you, however, what do you think of this extraordinary action figure, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the box at the bottom of the page.