Fullmetal Alchemist: the 5 best acronyms of the two souls, from worst to best

Fullmetal Alchemist is among the best anime and manga ever produced, and there are several official and non-fan polls proving the goodness of Hiromu Arakawa’s work. Much of the credit goes to the characters, to the story and to the events, but in the making of the souls, credit must also be given to the opening and ending themes.

So let’s see one together top 5 of the best acronyms between Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The first series had 4 openings and 4 endings available, while the Brotherhood 5 opening and 5 endings, for a total of 18 themes to choose from.

Fullmetal Alchemist Opening 1 – Melissa . On the lowest step of our podium we find the theme that opened the very first series of the anime.

. On the lowest step of our podium we find the theme that opened the very first series of the anime. Fullmetal Alchemist Ending 2 –Tobira no Mukou E . In fourth place there is a closing theme, full of the typical symbols of the series but also of a nostalgic and sad effect.

. In fourth place there is a closing theme, full of the typical symbols of the series but also of a nostalgic and sad effect. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Opening 2 – Hologram . The bronze medal goes to the dynamic Brotherhood theme, where things started to get intense for the alchemists.

. The bronze medal goes to the dynamic Brotherhood theme, where things started to get intense for the alchemists. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Ending 5 – Ray of Light . Silver goes to an ending, once again of Brotherhood. The last ending of the second series gives us a quiet look at some characters, accompanying us towards the exciting ending.

. Silver goes to an ending, once again of Brotherhood. The last ending of the second series gives us a quiet look at some characters, accompanying us towards the exciting ending. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Opening 1 – Again. Yui’s song and accompanying video win gold on our chart. An exciting song that even in its calm phases manages to involve a lot, thanks to a splendid work on the animations and on the direction choices.

However deserving acronyms remain out, such as the first two endings of Brotherhood and others of the first series. What’s your favorite Fullmetal Alchemist theme song? Meanwhile, we remind you of our top 5 of ONE PIECE openings.