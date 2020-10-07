Fullmetal Alchemist: Mustang and Hawkeye come to life in an exceptional couple cosplay

Among the various couples in the world of anime and who, at least blatantly, have never been shown together even romantically, there is that of Roy Mustang and Riza Hawkeye. The duo showed uncommon affinity during various missions and forays into Fullmetal Alchemist and in particular on the finale of the anime Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

The colonel with his flames and the lieutenant with firearms: the couple has brought many enemies of Fullmetal Alchemist to their knees and now we can see them in action even in real life thanks to a cosplay. Lomelindi has published on his Instagram page a couple disguise carried on with Arorea, where the first plays the role of Roy Mustang and the second as Lieutenant Riza Hawkeye.

The Mustang and Hawkeye cosplay below we see the woman in front with the classic blue uniform and blond hair while aiming at the target with her gun, while behind is Mustang with the black coat and the glove that sparks sparks, symbol of the activation of his power alchemical. But we will probably never see them together as a romantic couple, after all Roy Mustang using his power can attract all the women he wants. Meanwhile, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the most popular anime by the Japanese according to a survey.