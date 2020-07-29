Entertainment

Fullmetal Alchemist: Maes Hughes is an impossible character to hate according to fans

July 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Fullmetal Alchemist it is part of the history of the manga and anime world. The epic adventure in alchemy of the Elric brothers, which has now ended for a decade, is among the most appreciated of these mediums. Hiromu Arakawa, who recently turned 47, managed to build a pleasant alternative reality with many appreciable characters.

We remember the protagonist Edward Elric and his brother Alphonse, Colonel Roy Mustang but there is one character in particular that Fullmetal Alchemist fans have at heart. Lieutenant colonel Maes Hughes, longtime friend of the fire alchemist and one of those who tried to support him while climbing the ranks of the army.

As now well known, Hughes was killed by Envy in one of the scenes that tormented Fullmetal Alchemist fans the most. Years later, a post from the Prideful Sin fan mentions Maes Hughes as one of those manga and anime characters who are literally impossible to hate, however you see it. The fan tweet immediately went viral with almost 4000 retweets and various likes and comments, thus demonstrating that this opinion is shared by many fans.

The two protagonists are also appreciated, as evidenced by the numerous fan art about Edward and Alphonse Elric of fine workmanship.

