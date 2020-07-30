Fullmetal Alchemist: Maes Hughes' daughter becomes an adult in a tender fan art

Share it:

Fullmetal Alchemist is still in the memory of many fans. The manga by Hiromu Arakawa and the animated transpositions generated are often remembered as among the best in recent years, so much so that Fullmetal Alchemist is in the top 5 of the anime of 2010. And always on the theme, several fan art on the net continue to pop up made by fans .

Yesterday we told you about a viral tweet that specified how Maes Hughes was an impossible character to hate. Unfortunately, Fullmetal Alchemist's lieutenant colonel lost his life at the hands of Envy after discovering an army plot. A tweet that went viral and that also attracted the attention of other fans, and one of them responded with a tender and touching fan art.

The protagonist of this Fullmetal Alchemist drawing, which you can also see in the tweet below, is the daughter of Maes Hughes, Alicia. The little girl was still a child at the end of the manga, but a fan decided to imagine her in a more distant future seeing her as a new member of the army. With the usual blue uniform, the girl brags about her father by showing everyone her photo, a bit like the parent did, bragging about the family he had everywhere.

Brayan's illustration strikes by reversing the roles between father and daughter, would you have liked to see such a scene in Fullmetal Alchemist?