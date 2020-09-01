Fullmetal Alchemist: Lust is the lust embodied in Jade Robin’s cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The main enemy of Fullmetal Alchemist he is “the Father”, that creature also known as the Homunculus who, once he obtained his own body, decided to get closer and closer to the essence of the divine. He then began to get rid of what he considered human defects and hence the Seven Deadly Sins were born.

These seven homunculus have been tough opponents for the protagonists of Fullmetal Alchemist and have marked many phases of the manga and anime from beginning to end. Among these is Lust, a woman embodiment of lust. It shows a busty female figure, long black hair and a very tight black dress that leaves her breasts clearly visible. Its ability, in addition to its innate ability to regenerate itself thanks to the Philosopher’s Stone in its body, is to stretch its fingers and turn them into very sharp claws.

Lust came to life thanks to Giada Robin cosplay, as you can see in the photo set below. The first couple of photos is dedicated to the Lust cosplay, taken with her classic black and red dress and with gloves that reproduce the long and sharp claws. At the center of the chest stands the red tattoo of the ouroboros, typical of these creatures created by the Father.

Other cosplayers have also brought their version of the woman in recent months: there is in fact the Lust by Ashlynne Dae and the cosplay made by Arianaxgiselle.