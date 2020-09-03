FullMetal Alchemist: Hiromu Arakwa’s masterpiece becomes a webtoon

Share it:

FullMetal Alchemist is one of the most popular titles in the world in regards to Japanese animation. An extraordinary series suitable for a large slice of the public that has allowed a community of millions of fans to increase year after year, despite the work being finished for many years now.

The Hiromu Arakawa’s masterpiece, which among other things we have analyzed in our review of FullMetal Alchemist Brotherhood, still enjoys today a popularity with few equals, thanks to an extraordinary support and numerous manifestations of themed creativity. Since yesterday, the adaptation of the manga in webtoon format has been much discussed, a decision probably taken to satisfy the increasingly numerous Korean public.

The project, which comes from a collaboration between Square Enix and Kakao, can be found via the link to the source, although only a few chapters are available for free. Currently, the portal has 27 episodes which are however updated daily. The site, however, does not provide a version in a language other than Korean, but we are sure that the most frazzled fans of the saga will still be able to appreciate it.

Finally, at the bottom of the news, you can take a look at the launch teaser trailer of the project. And you, instead, what do you think of this transposition, are you curious to read it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.