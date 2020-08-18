FullMetal Alchemist: Edward returns as protagonist in cicinettle's cosplay

Share it:

FullMetal Alchemist is an icon of Japanese animation, a symbol that has accompanied thousands – if not millions – of fans around the world. Ed and Al's adventure in search of the philosopher's stone, an alchemical object capable of violating the laws of chemistry, was characterized by an exciting story to say the least.

Their troubled search for that mysterious stone, which among other things you can recover in our FullMetal Alchemist Brotherhood Review, slowly collided with a series of secrets and mysteries that were disturbing to say the least, so terrible that they forced two young boys to grow up in haste and avert a global threat. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the franchise still enjoys extraordinary popularity today, to the point that fans continue to pay homage to the masterpiece of Hiromu Arakawa with ingenious manifestations of creativity.

In honor of this success that has lasted for many years, so much so that FMA: Brotherhood is considered one of the best years of the decade, the latest cosplay of Cici (or cicinettle), the same one you can see at the bottom of the news. The cosplayer in question became famous for her interpretation of Edward Elric, the protagonist of the work, and for the excellent performance of the clothing starting with the finishing of the metal arm.

And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay, do you like it? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below.