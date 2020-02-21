Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, King Bradley's first Funko Pop is now available

Share it:

King Bradley, homunculus of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood famous for its legendary sword skills, has finally achieved its first Funko Pop official after years of excruciating wait. The model dedicated to the Supreme Commander of the Amestris military forces is now available in two versions, for the modest sum of $ 12.50.

The figurine was made by Pop! Animation 733 and is about ten centimeters tall. For just $ 27, fans can secure three models to increase their chances of grabbing the rare variant with their left eye uncovered. This second version shows the Amestris Fuhrer with the Ultimate Eye active and has approx one chance in six to be found. In case you don't want to rush to the Hot Topic to order Funko Pop anyway, we remind you that you can always wait for the product to be made available in Italy by sites such as Amazon and Ebay.

For those who do not know them, Funko Pop are collectors' toys made with eco-friendly plastic materials. These products depict certain movie characters, anime and TV series in style Vinyl or Bubble Heads. Generally the statuettes are about 12/13 centimeters high.

