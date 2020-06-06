FullMetal Alchemist: a fan art shows a disturbing crossover with Animal Crossing

Share it:

More than ten years have passed since FullMetal Alchemist Brotherhood, despite this the anime continues to be one of the most appreciated by fans of Japanese works, so much so that it is still the subject of numerous fan art.

Among those that have been more successful, there is also the tweeted illustration from @itanimeirl, who wanted to share the image you find at the bottom of the news with fans of the Hiromu Arakawa manga. In the tweet we can find the famous scene in which the protagonists discover Nina, a little girl on which experiments had been made by her father. Everything has been re-proposed using the style of Animal Crossing, Nintendo's game whose last chapter has been very successful. Even the title, Alchemy Crossing which can be read at the top of the drawing, confirms the crossover between the two series.

To accompany the image there is this short message: "Too soon". Fans particularly appreciated this fan art, which received more than 1600 likes in a short time, but in the comments we find that most users would have preferred not to think about the sad story of Nina and her dog Alexander.

