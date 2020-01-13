         Full list of Oscar 2020 nominees

Share it:

The 92nd edition Oscar Awards already has finalists. John Cho and Issa Rae have been in charge of presenting the expected list of nominations of the most popular awards of the seventh art.

The most striking is that 'Joker' is the film with the most nominations: 11 Figurines could take the film of Todd Phillips. They follow him with 10 'The Irishman', '1917' and 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'; These last two can be considered favorites by having won the Golden Globes. 'Story of a marriage', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Little Women' and 'Parasites' have 6 'Le Mans' 66 'nominations (' Ford vs. Ferrari ') It has 4.

As in all events where art is rewarded, there are no surprises and controversial issues, the candidacies will not leave anyone indifferent. The winners will be announced at the gala that will take place next February 9; remember that, for the second consecutive year, there will be no great master of ceremonies.

You can check below all Oscar nominees 2020:

Best film:

1917

Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Story of a marriage

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Parasites

Best address:

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irish

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasites

Best Leading Actress:

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Story of a marriage

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – The Scandal

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Leading Actor:

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Story of a marriage

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes

Best Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Story of a marriage

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – The Scandal (Bombshell)

Best Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks – An extraordinary friend (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes

Al Pacino – The Irish

Joe Pesci – The Irish

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay:

Daggers in the back (Knives Out)

Story of a marriage

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasites

Best adapted script:

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

The two potatoes

Best international movie:

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

The wretched (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasites (South Korea)

Best animated movie:

Where is my body?

How to train your dragon 3

Klaus

Mr. Link The Lost Origin (Missing Link)

Toy Story 4

Best photography:

the Irish

Joker

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best soundtrack:

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Randy Newman – Story of a marriage

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song:

I'm Standing With You – Beyond Hope (Breakthrough)

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Stand Up – Harriet

I'm Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

Best assembly:

Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)

the Irish

JoJojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasites

Best sound mix:

Ad astra

Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)

Joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best sound montage:

Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)

Joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best documentary:

American factory

The Edge of Democracy

The cave

For sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short film:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best fiction short film, real action:

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors ’Window

Saria

To Sister

Best animated short film:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Better visual effects:

Avengers: Endgame

the Irish

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best costumes:

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best production design:

1917

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Parasites

Best makeup and hairdresser:

The scandal (Bombshell)

Joker

Judy

Maleficent 2: Master of Evil

1917

Soon we will publish our comments, surprises and disappointments. Meanwhile, what do you think of the Oscars 2020 nominations?