         Full list of Oscar 2020 nominees

The 92nd edition Oscar Awards already has finalists. John Cho and Issa Rae have been in charge of presenting the expected list of nominations of the most popular awards of the seventh art.
The most striking is that 'Joker' is the film with the most nominations: 11 Figurines could take the film of Todd Phillips. They follow him with 10 'The Irishman', '1917' and 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'; These last two can be considered favorites by having won the Golden Globes. 'Story of a marriage', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Little Women' and 'Parasites' have 6 'Le Mans' 66 'nominations (' Ford vs. Ferrari ') It has 4.
As in all events where art is rewarded, there are no surprises and controversial issues, the candidacies will not leave anyone indifferent. The winners will be announced at the gala that will take place next February 9; remember that, for the second consecutive year, there will be no great master of ceremonies.
You can check below all Oscar nominees 2020:
Best film:
- 1917
- Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Story of a marriage
- Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Parasites
Best address:
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Martin Scorsese – The Irish
- Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasites
Best Leading Actress:
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Story of a marriage
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – The Scandal
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Leading Actor:
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Story of a marriage
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes
Best Supporting Actress:
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Story of a marriage
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – The Scandal (Bombshell)
Best Supporting Actor:
- Tom Hanks – An extraordinary friend (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes
- Al Pacino – The Irish
- Joe Pesci – The Irish
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Screenplay:
- Daggers in the back (Knives Out)
- Story of a marriage
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasites
Best adapted script:
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- The two potatoes
Best international movie:
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (Macedonia)
- The wretched (France)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- Parasites (South Korea)
Best animated movie:
- Where is my body?
- How to train your dragon 3
- Klaus
- Mr. Link The Lost Origin (Missing Link)
- Toy Story 4
Best photography:
- the Irish
- Joker
- The lighthouse
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best soundtrack:
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Randy Newman – Story of a marriage
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song:
- I'm Standing With You – Beyond Hope (Breakthrough)
- Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
- Stand Up – Harriet
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
Best assembly:
- Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
- the Irish
- JoJojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasites
Best sound mix:
- Ad astra
- Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best sound montage:
- Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best documentary:
- American factory
- The Edge of Democracy
- The cave
- For sama
- Honeyland
Best documentary short film:
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best fiction short film, real action:
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors ’Window
- Saria
- To Sister
Best animated short film:
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Better visual effects:
- Avengers: Endgame
- the Irish
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best costumes:
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best production design:
- 1917
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Parasites
Best makeup and hairdresser:
- The scandal (Bombshell)
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent 2: Master of Evil
- 1917
Soon we will publish our comments, surprises and disappointments. Meanwhile, what do you think of the Oscars 2020 nominations?
Add Comment