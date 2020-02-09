Full list of Anti-Oscars nominees

Share it:

The Oscars will be held in the early morning from Sunday to Monday. Normally, one day before, that is, tonight, it was the turn of the Razzies, also known as the anti-oscars. This year, in which the awards meet no less than 40, it will be different. Even without an announced date, it was not until this afternoon when we met the list of nominees.

As expected, movies like 'Cats', 'Rambo: Last Blood' or 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' lead the nominations. Surprise, yes, the inclusion of 'Joker' in a newly released category called "The worst and reckless negligence towards human life and public property". It seems that the Razzies have taken those who catalog the ideology of 'Joker' as dangerous. Months after its premiere and thunderous success, yes, we can already confirm that those who predicted a wave of violent altercations inspired by the film were wrong.

We can also highlight the nominees in the only positive category of these awards. The redemption award is given to that star who has managed to redirect his career throughout this year. And the truth is that this edition is full of wonderful works such as Eddie Murphy in 'I am Dolemite' or Adam Sandler in 'Diamonds in the rough'.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Redemption Award

The worst and reckless negligence for human life and public property

'Dragged Across Concrete'

'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

'Hellboy'

'Joker'

'Rambo: Last Blood'

Worst movie

'Cats'

'The Fanatic'

'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

'A Madea Family Funeral'

'Rambo: Last Blood'



Peor director

Fred Durst for 'The Fanatic'

James Franco for 'Zeroville'

Adrian Grunberg for 'Rambo: Last Blood'

Tom Hooper for 'Cats'

Neil Marshall for 'Hellboy'

Worst script

Lee Hall and Tom Hooper for 'Cats'

Danial Farrands for 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

Andrew Cosby for 'Hellboy'

Tyler Perry for 'A Madea Family Funeral'

Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone for 'Rambo: Last Blood'

Worst actor

James Franco for 'Zeroville'

David Harbor for 'Hellboy'

Matthew McConaughey for 'Serenity'

Sylvester Stallone for 'Rambo: Last Blood'

John Travolta for 'The Fanatic' and 'Trading Paint'

But actress

Hilary Duff for 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

Anne Hathaway for 'Compulsive scammers' and 'The Fanatic'

Francesca Hayward for 'Cats'

Tyler Perry as Madea in 'A Madea Family Funeral'

Rebel Wilson for 'compulsive scammers'

Worst couple on screen

Any half human / half cat of 'Cats'

Jason Derulo and his package covered by CGI in 'Cats'

Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry in 'A Madea Family Funeral'

Sylvester Stallone and his imposing fury in 'Rambo: Last Blood'

John Travolta and any script he accepts

Worst Supporting Actor

James Corden for 'Cats'

Tyler Perry as Joe for 'A Madea Family Funeral'

Tyler Perry as Uncle Heahtrow for 'A Madea Family Funeral'

Seth Rogen for 'Zeroville'

Bruce Willis for 'Glass'

But supporting actress

Jessica Chastain for 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

Cassi Davis for 'A Madea Family Funeral'

Judi Dench for 'Cats'

Fenessa Pineda for 'Rambo: Last Blood'

Rebel Wilson for 'Cats'

But remake or sequel